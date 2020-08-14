Why Women Should Pamper Their Husbands – Actress Maryam Charles

Nollywood actress/filmmaker, Maryam Charles, took to social media to advise married women to take care of their husbands.

The actress said that men go through a lot from the time they were born till the time mantle of provisions is placed upon them and they deserved to be pampered by their wives.

She went on to recount how her husband work hard to provide for the family.

“I sometimes look at my husband and I’m amazed at how hard/smart he works just to provide a better life for our family.

See ehn, men go through a lot. From the time they are born, the mantle of provision is placed upon them. Everyday they wake up and it’s how to make sure food is on the table for those at home that is on their minds. Kai! No be small thing o.

The responsible ones amongst them don’t complain, you will not see them coming on social media bashing anybody, their own is to do their work, provide and protect their loved ones and go. It’s the irresponsible ones that go around looking for girls to destroy, those ones have no future.

I’m not saying women don’t also hustle or provide, I’m just giving props to the men. They have it rough and it shouldn’t be so. To the women who have a responsible man by their side, take care of your man. Pamper him. Pleasure him. Praise him. Make him feel good because the words of our mouth serve as fuel for them. Force him to relax from time to time because if you leave them, these men will work and work and work lol

To all the boys and young men out there, always strive to be a responsible man.

And please, don’t listen to those who say marriage is a scam. Marriage is a beautiful thing if you are blessed with the right person. But if you don’t want to get married, nothing spoil. Again, don’t listen to wrong advice from foolish people.”, she wrote.