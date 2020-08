Popular Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka has explained why he has refused to ‘shake major tables among the housemates in the Big Brother House.’

Viewers believe there are so many questions that need to be asked concerning some of the issues including relationships, fights, and gossips among the housemates.

This morning, a Twitter user accused Ebuka of refusing to shake tables, and he explained that he was accused of influencing the game with ‘questions’ last season.