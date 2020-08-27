‘Whoever Did This Will Suffer for 600 Years’ – Actress Bukunmi Oluwasina Cries Bitterly

Fast rising Yoruba actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina has reacted after an unknown person used her photo for a pity party flier and tagged her a “town crier”.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share the photo which she claimed she saw on social messaging platform, Whatsapp.

In the flier, Bukunmi is tagged the first person to cry throughout in a movie.

“Meet BUKUNMI OLUWASINA. The first African lady to cry throughout a movie. History has it that she was once a TOWN CRIER in the early years of her life during the year 1867-1878.”

Reacting to this,, Bukunmi shared the picture and wrote:

“Saw this on watsap. .. And I am still alive?? Whoever did dis will suffer for 600 yiars!!!