“When A Woman Dresses Naked In The Name Of Fashion, She Becomes Classless And Stupid” – Actor, Ugezu Ugezu

Popular Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Ugezu Ugezu has shared his opinion on social media about women’s fashion.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Ugezu stated that a woman becomes classless and stupid when she deliberately dresses naked in the name of fashion.

He Wrote;

”Once it registers in my head, I speak it with my mouth, and that is why I am that deadly masquerade that decorates himself.”

While some people praised him for his post, others are of the opinion that he should tell an adult how they should dress or live their lives.

