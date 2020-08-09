What Naira Marley Has To Say About The Police After His Court Saga

Controversial singer, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley has said the police are his friend after he was fined for holding a music concert in Abuja in violation of COVID-19 directives.

A day after he was fined by a Lagos State Special Offences Court, Popular musician, Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley, has been handed another fine by a mobile court in Abuja.

The musician was fined N200,000 on Friday by Magistrate Idayat Akanni for violating COVID-19 protocols on June 13, 2020.

Fashola pleaded guilty to the four-count charge filed against him by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Reacting to the court saga, the self-acclaimed Marlian President stated that himself and police are 5 and 6 on after he was fined by an Abuja mobile.

“Police is my friend. Naira Marley & Police 5&6,” Naira Marley tweeted.