We’ve Invested N634bn In Nigeria, Says MultiChoice

MultiChoice Nigeria has said it made direct and indirect contributions to the Nigerian economy estimated at N634.6bn between the 2015/2016 and 2018/2019 financial years.

The company, in a report titled ‘MultiChoice: Nigeria’s Socio-Economic Value,’ which was published in collaboration with a consulting firm, Accenture Strategy, stated that it had enriched “millions of lives by providing entertaining video content and telling the most-loved Nigerian stories.”

The document noted that its storytelling value was made possible through creating and developing an Empowered Supply Chain, adding that it was also enriching the lives of Nigerian communities through a host of corporate social investment initiatives.

It said, “It is through its contributions across the creative industry, adjacent industries, the consumers, and the society are positively impacted.

“The Socio-Economic Impact Assessment conducted by Accenture endeavours to quantify the impact of MultiChoice Nigeria’s activities over the period of FY15/16 to FY18/19 through the review of value created for the economy and society, the creative industry, adjacent industries and consumers.

“MultiChoice Nigeria directly and indirectly contributed an estimated N634.6bn ($2.1bn) to the Nigerian economy between FY15/16 and FY18/19.”