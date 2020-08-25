Watch the visualizer for Lakizo Entertainment’s ‘Flex’ feat. Ceeza Milli, Terri & Bella Shmurda

Lakizo Entertainment dishes out the visualizer for buzzing single “Flex,” created by the highly creative Pixel Graph.

The Wana SN-produced record features Ceeza Milli, Starboy Terri, and Bella Shmurda.

Check it out below.

