360HawtMusicSinglesVideos/August 25, 2020/Jerry Abhu /No Comment/5168 views

Watch the visualizer for Lakizo Entertainment's 'Flex' feat. Ceeza Milli, Terri & Bella Shmurda

Lakizo Entertainment dishes out the visualizer for buzzing single "Flex," created by the highly creative Pixel Graph. The Wana SN-produced record features Ceeza Milli, Starboy Terri, and Bella Shmurda. Check it out below.

Tags:Lakizo Ent. - Flex ft. Ceeza Milli X Terri X Bella Shmurda

Jerry Abhu