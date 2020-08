DJ Kaywise serves the visuals for “What Type of Dance”

Renowned Nigerian disk jockey, DJ Kaywise releases the official music video of his buzzing record, “What Type of Dance” which features Mayorkun, Zlatan, and Naira Marley.

“What Type of Dance” was co-produced by Fresh VDM and Echo The Guru, it comes shortly after the release of his previous single, “Sexy” featuring rising act, Jaido P. The video was directed by Dammy Twitch.

Check it out below and share your thoughts.