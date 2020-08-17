WAEC Reacts As Mathematics Question Paper Allegedly Leaks

The West African Examination Council has opened up after WAEC mathematics question paper reportedly leaked with some questions flying about yesterday.

WAEC reacted on Twitter after a user queried them.

The concerned Nigerian wrote:

“What kind of a country is this for God’s sake I hope the people responsible will be investigated and punished as appropriate.”

Reacting, WAEC wrote:

“This is fake. Scammers do this every year. Only gullible candidates fall prey.”

