WAEC Reacts As Mathematics Question Paper Allegedly Leaks

share on:

The West African Examination Council has opened up after WAEC mathematics question paper reportedly leaked with some questions flying about yesterday.

WAEC reacted on Twitter after a user queried them.

The concerned Nigerian wrote:
“What kind of a country is this for God’s sake I hope the people responsible will be investigated and punished as appropriate.”

Reacting, WAEC wrote:

“This is fake. Scammers do this every year. Only gullible candidates fall prey.”

Tags:waec
Rojon

Rojon

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Related Posts

share
  • /

share
  • /

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.