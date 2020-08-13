“Voting Should Be Abolished In Nigeria Until Corruption Attracts Death Sentence” – Actress, Ruth Kadiri Says

Popular Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has said that voting should be abolished in Nigeria until the punishment for corruption is death penalty.

The popular actress made this known in a recent social media post where she stated that political candidates and their parties are all liars.

According to her, Nigeria hasn’t changed for the better despite the promises they made in the past.

Ruth Kadiri shared a text image which read;

“Based on what I have seen in the past, any incoming president or governor campaigning for your vote and promising you a better Nigeria is a liar!!! I repeat they are liars do not vote for them. Any political party promising you a better Nigeria is a liar. They have ruled yet nothing has changed be wise. Pls be wise. “

Her caption read;

“We should abolish voting in Nigeria until death sentence laws are given to politicians and public servants who misuse Nigeria’s funds. I said what I said.

Correct me if I’m wrong and tell me what your government has done for you”