VIDEO: Uky – Ginger

Uchenna Kelechi Imebuogu, popularly known by his stage name, ‘Uky’ has released a brand new single – audio and video, titled ‘Ginger’, to celebrate all the responsible women.

The new single is a song of praise for ladies that are contributing graciously to the world. In the song, Uky showered allurement on his woman, taking her around the world to see different beautiful places to crown her loyalty, trust and love.

The handsome singer, Uky, via his astonishing lyrics, soft soaped his lead model into walking down the aisle with him. “I look into your eyes, I see paradise, and I realise you’re gonna be my wife”, he sings as they held their traditional wedding, rocking their native attires and other striking emblems to accentuate the rich Igbo custom.

Uky links up with amazing sound engineer, Reflex Soundz, for well-nurtured production of ‘Ginger’. He also teamed up with creative video director Pardon C of TCO Videos for an innovative interpretation of the serenading music.

Uky is a native of Umuahia in Abia State of Nigeria. The video for ‘Ginger’ was shot in Dallas, Texas in the United States of America where he lives.

DOWNLOAD: Uky – Ginger (5.7 MiB, 17 hits)