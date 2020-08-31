VIDEO: Selense Oyoko – Makachi

BOSCH MUSIC super talented multiple award winning South East of Nigeria fast rasing rap sensation SELENSE OYOKO popular known as the THE NEW BEAST has just dropped yet another audio and video of his lastest trending mega hit banger tittled “MAKACHI” which was produced by XPOBEAT and mixed & mastered by FRANK D’ NERO.

SELENSE OYOKO who started singing at an early age of 12yrs and made a major introduction in the Nigerian Music Industry in 2018 with back to back hit songs like KUBAKA, ODOYEWU before he later did 2 collaborations SHOW THEM LOVE & FILM with current trending Nigerian South East highlife king AYAKA OZUBULU but FILM is yet to be dropped officially.

The inspiration behind the mega hit banger was derived from the stories (i.e LANBA’S, LIES) we hear on daily basis so he sincerely decided to add his voice to the happenings without any disrespect to the personalities and celebrities who’s name’s where mentioned along the line in the song.

DOWNLOAD: Selense Oyoko - Makachi (7.0 MiB, 16 hits)