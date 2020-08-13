VIDEO: Rooky – CNTRL

Nigerian born Canadian based artist popularly known as Rooky releases his debut music video for his latest single titled “CNTRL”. He was formerly known as Rooky kamiz during his days as a radio host at Rhythm Fm 93.7 Benin. He gives a captivating performance in this amazing official video for CNTRL- his first single from his forthcoming six tracked EP titled “Worlds Apart”. The track, produced by Spykida was shot in a state-of-the-art castle. The video further demonstrates the emotional tension between Rooky and his love interest. With his soothing melodies and adlibs, this track is sure to have you in a trance.

The video was shot by Royal Z Visuals and Directed by PCB.

You can also find Rooky on all social Media via ‘Rookygod’ Rookygod on all social platforms