VIDEO: Nico Dorja – Sample Your Baka

From The Stable Of “Jdorj World Ent” we present to you ”Nicholas Ebanehita Ogbeifun” popularly known by his stage name ”Nico Dorja” a.k.a The Rap Guru as he finally return with his long-anticipated project.

In an attempt to maintain his high status of relevance comes ”Sample Your Baka” (Prod by Hunkie Beats) Song that speaks about the beauty of an African woman, which comes with a crispy visual directed by “Badman Payseen” Check it out!!!!

DOWNLOAD: Nico Dorja – Sample Your Baka (3.8 MiB, 1 hits)

