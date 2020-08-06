VIDEO: Kay Da Ace – Shenkes

Nigerian Afrobeat phenomenon “Kay Da Ace” returns with this catchy and heavy song titled “Shenkes”.

Shenkes (Warri slang) means a young pretty lady and the song is a frisky narrative of a wild and vicious lifestyle. The Song was produced by Theory Sound.

The Music Video (Shot by Chiba Visuals) and co-directed by Kay Da Ace and was filmed in London UK at The Lightfull Studio Sidcup. Shenkes is available on all digital stores platforms for streaming and download nationwide.

Tags:Kay Da AceShenkes
Ghostavo 360

