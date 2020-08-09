VIDEO: Ice Boy – On God

ICE BOY with real names “Nkemjika Sunday Onunaku“ has released the highly anticipated Fan Favorite titled On God (Dedicated to Nipsey Hussle).

This is the third song from the new wave South African based Igbotic indigenous rapper/singer in 2020 who is officially signed to a South Africa based record label company known as UKELLE RECORDS.

The summary of this song is that Everything, be it success, fame comes from God and not from man. The song also preaches about the Irony of life on why the good ones die before the wicked ones.

ICE BOY went ill on this one, continue to rest in peace, Nipsey the great.

The song ‘ON GOD’ is available across all digital music stores.

DOWNLOAD: Ice Boy – On God (2.5 MiB, 19 hits)

Verse One:

This life is somehow, after your dealings here on earth you go home (die). In my quiet time I keep asking myself why the good people die before the bad ones. The living person that death is better of. The dead but they still roam about (spirits).

They’re always after me but they won’t catch me, and it hurts them that they will die before me. Do we look for trouble? We will exploit any possible solution available. 247 I’m on my lane, 24 hours with my thoughts. You always clamor to be told but I swear to God if I tell you, you won’t understand. I’m not here to bag with you. Brother let me tell you the truth.

Chorus:

I put it on God. Yes , I swear to God.

listen, I put it on God. cheii, look, I put it on God, everything like seriously everything I put it on God . I swear to God yes I did.

Verse Two

I keep it 100 on a low low, Nobody knows how I live with my queen. I don’t have Benz, I don’t have Volvo, so no stress we don’t have Convo. But it will surprise you clearly (Vumva), bro I have told you assuredly.

brother dig it in your head only God that blesses man, you don’t need to stress man.

My song makes the streets go crazy, all my niggas said I’m with the list now and they’ll buy my CD but I will give them receipt now that my song spits fire. Movement

Follow ICE BOY on

Instagram/Twitter/Facebook

@Iceboynwanne @Ukellerecords

Website:

Iceboymusic.com