Victor Osimhen Blasts Punch Newspaper For Fabricating False Stories About Him

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen who recently became the most expensive Nigerian player after signing for Napoli has blasted Punch Newspaper for fabricating a false story about him.

Victor Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille last month for a record fee of €70 million which could potentially rise to €80 million.

Following a false story by Punch Newspaper about him with the headline which read, “I want to emulate Maradona at Napoli”, Victor Osimhen has now come out to debunk such news stating that he has not granted any interview since his father died in May 2020 and such stories were false.

He warned Punch Newspaper against fabricating fake stories. Part of the post which was shared by Victor Osimhen on his twitter page read,

“I never said such a thing, y’all copy paste journalist just like to fabricate lies, since the passing of my late father I haven’t grant any interview whatsoever, stop this nonsense else na thunder go fire una.”

