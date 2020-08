Days after Naira Marley announced the signing of a female act – Tori Keecheto the Marlian Music imprint, the dancehall act debuts with “Yoga.”

Marlian Music first lady, Tori Keeche releases a brand new single dubbed, “Yoga,” accompanied with a colorful video, directed by WG Films.

Produced by Tripsss, “Yoga” serves Keeche‘s first official single under the Marlain Music imprint.

Check it out below and share your thoughts.