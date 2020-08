As we prepare for the release of her highly anticipated album ‘Celia,’ Tiwa Savage serves the official music video for her latest output, “Koroba.”

“Koroba,” produced by skilled beatsmith London, is one of the records housed under her forthcoming album ‘Celia‘ which is expected to drop before the end of August.

The artistic music video was shot and directed by the high-profile Clarance Peters for Capital Dream Pictures.

Check it out below and share your thoughts.

