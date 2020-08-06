Tiwa Savage continues music spree as she drops new single titled ‘Koroba’

share on:

The highly acclaimed queen of Afro-Pop, Tiwa Savage has been giving us new music back to back in recent weeks. After going down south for two Amapiano remixes of her previous single ‘Dangerous Love,’ she’s out with something better which sounds like a potential smash.

Tiwa Savage has released a brand new single entitled ‘Koroba,’ produced by buzzing music producer, London.

Koroba‘ serves as her second official single for 2020, it is the key to her highly anticipated album tagged ‘Celia,’ which she promised to drop later this month.

Tags:Tiwa Savage - Koroba
Jerry Abhu

Jerry Abhu

jerryabhu@gmail.com

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.