Thutmose, Rema & R3HAB deliver new version for ‘Love In The Morning’

Critically acclaimed electronic producer R3HAB, Hip-Hop artist, Thutmoseand Nigeria's wonder boy, Rema is thrilled to release their new version of the track "Love in the Morning" that is out now.

R3HAB says, “originally, I was asked to remix Thutmose and Rema‘s ‘Love In The Morning,’ but the workflow on this one was so smooth and pleasant, and additionally Thutmose and Rema were so involved and interested in the process, that we decided to combine our forces to release this dance spin-off of ‘Love In The Morning‘ as our original release. I have never done anything like this before. I love this fusion of Dance Music and Afrobeats.”

