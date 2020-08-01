‘There’s Nothing Absolutely Wrong With Spoiling A Man’ – Anita Joseph Advises Ladies

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has taken to her social media page to advise her fellow women on how to keep the sparks in their relationships.

In her recent post on Instagram, the actress advised ladies to spoil their men because there is nothing wrong with it.

She wrote:

“There’s nothing Absolutely wrong with spoiling a Man.. Just make sure he’s Yours 😳😳Atokwa m Jesu 🤣🤣🤣”

See her post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDT-IDchrR2/

The actress earlier counseled ladies on the need to marry men that will put them in the mood at all times.

The movie star cum entrepreneur aso cautioned married women not to let their guards down immediately after marriage.