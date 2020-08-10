“The World May End Before Next RCCG Convention” –Pastor Adeboye Says

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has stated that the world may come to an end before the 69th convention.

He stated this on Friday during the 68th Annual Convention of the church, which held virtually.

The renowned cleric, however, stated that he does know when the Lord will return but urged his members whom he often refers to as my children to prepare for the end.

During the program themed, ‘Wonderful’, Adeboye, who preached on the topic, ‘Seven Wonderful Things About God’, implored his church members and thousands of viewers from all over the world to turn away from sinful lifestyles because “Psalm 7:11 says God is angry with the wicked every day.”

The 78-year-old preacher said, “Don’t say I didn’t tell you, my children, I don’t know which convention will be the last one.

“The Lord may return before we have another convention. I don’t know when Jesus may return, but if any of you fails to make it to heaven, it will not be because I didn’t tell you the whole truth. God can be wonderfully angry.

“Watch your steps those of you who are playing games with the all-seeing God. God is angry with the wicked every day.

“Your life is in His hands and He can decide your last breath. But if you surrender your life to Him today, God can still save your soul and give you a brand new beginning.”

According to him, the size of God is wonderful, His love, mercy, glory, name, and anger are all wonderful.

Adeboye noted that the wrath of God could be dangerous, saying, “There is always one prayer I always pray. That’s my secret I’m telling you now.

“I’m not asking for money, I’m not asking for clothes, I know my God is more than sufficient.

“Only one prayer I pray: God, don’t let me ever annoy You.

“And He has proved to me that the more He loves you, the more you must be careful.”

Continuing, the pastor said, “It doesn’t matter what anybody may tell you, my God is not a Father Christmas.

“Oh yes, He is love and His love is wonderful. But, according to Hebrews 12:6, the Bible says whomsoever He loves, He chastens and scourges every son He receives.

“If He loves you and you are special to Him, be careful, don’t toy with Him. In Revelation 3:19, He says, as many as I love, I rebuke and chasten. He says be zealous and therefore repent. Don’t mess with God.

“If God loves you, He will not leave you on your own. He won’t allow you to go ahead and do whatever you want because it is written in Proverbs 29:15 that a child left to himself will bring shame.

“Hebrews 12:29 made it clear, yes, God is love but He is also the consuming fire. Hebrews 10:31 says it is a very dangerous thing to fall into the hands of the living God,” he added.