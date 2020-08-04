Taylor Swift Overtakes Nicki Minaj As She Sets New Record For Billboard Hot 100 Hits

The singer, Taylor Swift has overtaken Nicki Minaj for the record of the most Billboard Hot 100 entries by women in the chart’s 62-year history.
Taylor Swift now has 113 songs on the Hot 100 while Nicki Minaj has 110 songs on the same chart category.
Also, Swift’s hit single “Cardigan” launched at No. 1 on the Hot 100, including all of her 16 songs on the standard edition of parent album Folklore debuted on the chart, lifting her total from 97 to 113 career charted titles.
See the curren Hot 100 Entries Among Women below…
113, Taylor Swift
110, Nicki Minaj
73, Aretha Franklin
65, Beyoncé
62, Rihanna
57, Madonna
56, Dionne Warwick
53, Connie Francis
52, Ariana Grande
49, Miley Cyrus
48, Mariah Carey
48, Brenda Lee
41, Mary J. Blige
41, Janet Jackson
41, Barbra Streisand