Taylor Swift Overtakes Nicki Minaj As She Sets New Record For Billboard Hot 100 Hits

The singer, Taylor Swift has overtaken Nicki Minaj for the record of the most Billboard Hot 100 entries by women in the chart’s 62-year history.

Taylor Swift now has 113 songs on the Hot 100 while Nicki Minaj has 110 songs on the same chart category.

Also, Swift’s hit single “Cardigan” launched at No. 1 on the Hot 100, including all of her 16 songs on the standard edition of parent album Folklore debuted on the chart, lifting her total from 97 to 113 career charted titles.

See the curren Hot 100 Entries Among Women below…

113, Taylor Swift

110, Nicki Minaj

73, Aretha Franklin

65, Beyoncé

62, Rihanna

57, Madonna

56, Dionne Warwick

53, Connie Francis

52, Ariana Grande

49, Miley Cyrus

48, Mariah Carey

48, Brenda Lee

41, Mary J. Blige

41, Janet Jackson

41, Barbra Streisand