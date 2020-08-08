Talent Is Most Important Resource In Nollywood – Femi Johnson

Actor, Femi Johnson, insists that though many factors are necessary for one to have a successful career in the movie industry, talent is the most important.

The producer and director, who has worked on programmes such as ‘Hush’ and ‘The Johnsons’, ‘Desperate Housewives Africa’, ‘Oloibiri’, ‘Prayer Request,’ among others, noted this as he launched a monologue reality TV show called, ‘MonoRoom’ for up-and-coming actors.

Revealing what inspired the new show, Johnson told Saturday Beats, “I believe the most important resource in Nollywood is talent and I am very passionate about talent development in the industry.

“The show was created to give talented actors, who have never had the chance to express themselves on the big screen, the opportunity to showcase their acting skills to the global audience. We aim to feature over one thousand actors in 39 seasons. It will be distributed across different media platforms and audiences around the world will be opportune to watch the actors perform.

“It will give featured actors a head start in the industry both locally and internationally, because clips from the show will be sent to producers and directors for a possible engagement of the featured actors.”

Expounding on the format of the reality show, Johnson said, “After screening, 26 actors will be selected for the first season. In each episode, an actor will be filmed preparing and performing a monologue that was created and scripted by the actor. I will also be available to correct, advise and direct the actors in order to bring out the best in them.”