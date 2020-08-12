‘Take It Down Now!’ – Annie Idibia Blows Hot As She Reacts To Post Claiming She’s Suffering From Cancer

For Annie Idibia, it came as a rude shock when she read a report claiming she has cancer and needs urgent prayers.

There is no doubt at all that being a celebrity means having your business out there, however, this can be infuriating sometimes especially when what’s out there isn’t the truth.

For Annie Idibia, it came as a rude shock when she read a report claiming she has cancer and needs urgent prayers.

The reporter shared a photo of the actress from a photoshoot where she was transformed to look like a bald woman for a cancer campaign.

The report claimed that Annie’s husband, singer Tuface Idibia was begging for prayers for his wife who is ”battling cancer.”

Annie slammed the reporter and demanded that it be taken down immediately.

She wrote: “Why Would Anyone Do This Just To Get Traffic To Their Blog !!!

“This Was A Campaign I Did With A Very Creative Makeup Artists Against Cancer 3 Or 4 Years Ago I Think ! It’s Really Unfair To Post Such A LIE Just For Traffic!

“Whoever did this , I Pray That You Or Your Love one DONT Encounter This ! This Isn’t A Joke ! TAKE IT DOWN NOW!!!!”