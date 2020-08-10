Stylist, Toyin Lawani Claims Nengi Body Shamed Her When She Dated Her Ex

Popular stylist and entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, has claimed that Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi, body shamed her in the past, when she was dating her ex.

As we all know, yesterday there was a very heated clash between Nengi and Lucy after two housemates were evicted from the show.

The fight started after Nengi went to challenge Lucy if she was referring to her when she said someone was leading the men on in the house.

The argument quickly escalated as they began shouting and exchanging words with Nengi calling Lucy an amoeba and an old woman who needs to act her age.

Lucy who was ready to defend herself did not back down as she dragged her opponent, saying she was not using her brain, she changes men every now and then.

Ozo who tried to hold Lucy while attempting to break up the heated argument was also slammed by Lucy.

Toyin Lawani while reacting to the fight claimed that Nengi is the real runs girl as she has dated her baby daddy before.

According to her, Nengi attacked her with the same words she attacked Lucy with on national TV calling her all sorts of names after snatching her baby daddy.

She also alleged that she’s the reason why Nengi went under the knife just to look like her for her baby daddy but their relationship didn’t last.

Sharing screenshots of the body shaming incident from two years back, Toyin Lawani wrote; “See a lot of people judge me for my actions atimes ,but don’t know the real reason behind them&call it hating,

A while back I had issues with my ex over our kid ,his new female counterpart took his phone &wrote all this about me which I later found out he didn’t do&those were not his words & he apologized,I didn’t respond to this then ,we settled behind closed doors cse that’s where relationships shld be settled cse my kid was involved ,

I had my own love interest too at that time so that wasn’t my issue atall, the blogs took it up&started trolling me&yet I didn’t respond, cse of my son, see if u knw me u will knw my kids mean alot to me&I’m a very peaceful selfless dwn to earth person but I don’t tolerate bullshit& I say my mind,most people dnt like people who speak their truth,

I will do anything to keep my kids safe&connected to their family regardless of our differences, is it not ironic dt the same words written on the internet were words used on national tv for everyone to see yesterday on @lucyedetofficial Be with whoever u want to be but don’t go forming super hero making videos with my kid whn u are not d mother ,people need to respect other people’s boundaries&Family, if I hear anyone say shit on my Page again about trolling anyone or dt I’m hating on any1 cse I chose who I chose ,

I will make matters worse 4u guys ,all week y’all Been writing Shit abt me on blogs&on my Page calling me names yet ignored ,d proof is there for u to see on national tv ,Atleast I didn’t go on tv to put words in the mouth of the culprit ,yet same person went under d knife to look like me

Is life not so funny wow ,yet it was Fibriod surgery&breast lump removal I went for ,See the internet never forgets ,be careful of ur actions for future reasons like this ,Well I hv forgiven all parties involved a long time ago,

I know more but won’t play all my cards at once,I’m here waiting 4 all d names u hv called me& abt to call me, later they will say u want to trend,are u blind I hv bn trending before social media ,if she didn’t look for my trouble low key in the past I wouldn’t look for hers in the future ,do me I do you God no go vex, note that I can be petty too.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDsPCt8B_W2/