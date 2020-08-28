Stream Tiwa Savage’s new album, ‘Celia’

Days after giving us a taste of the highly anticipated album by serving the Sam Smith-aided tune “Temptation,” Tiwa Savage finally gives us the full package.

Highly rated Nigerian singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage, known as the number one African bad girl to many, has released her highly anticipated album tagged, “Celia.”

“Celia” is the third album in the singer’s discography, it houses 12 beautiful tracks including strong collabos with big names, the likes of Sam Smith, Davido, Stefflon Don, and others.

Check it out below and share your thoughts.