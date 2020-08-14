STREAM Burna Boy’s New Album “Twice As Tall”

It is here, and it is fresh! The African Giant is “Twice As Tall” – Burna Boy has just released his brand new album.

Burna Boy has just released his 5th studio album, Twice As Tall. Executive produced by Diddy, the project is a 15-track body of work with stellar features from the likes of Youssou N’Dour, Naughty by Nature, Sauti Sol, Chris Martin (Coldplay), and Stormzy.

Earlier today, Diddy declared the project the “Album of the Year.” In his words: “You know, you’re going for album of the year. Do you feel me? Not going for no African… I don’t even know what they talking about.” “We’re going for Album of the f**king Year,” Diddy reiterates; to which Burna responds “Let’s Get To It!”