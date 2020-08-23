Stormrex returns to the music scene with Oodera-led ‘Gburu Gburu’ | LISTEN

Stormrex returns to the music scene with Oodera-led ‘Gburu Gburu’

DeepWell in its mission to revive the Southeast entertainment scene is back again. This time, Oodera teamed up with the Queen of the South East, the very talented singer and songwriter, Stormrex to give us this amazing very conscious music as accustomed to Oodera.

The new record which was produced by Pentouch, mixed and mastered by Zeeno Foster, is a song that will get you laid-back in your thoughts.

