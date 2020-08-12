“Stop Trying To Get Me To Support Anyone, I Don’t Know Them” – Ex BBNaija Winner, Mercy Eke

Ex-housemate and winner of the previous BBNaija show, Mercy Eke has stated that people should stop being on her neck to support a housemate in the ongoing show.

Many celebrities have declared support for various contestants of the ongoing show.

She made this known in a recent live video, where she seemed quite agitated over how people have been bothering her and asking her to pick a favourite.

In the video, Mercy Eke told those who it may concern, to leave her alone, and stop pestering her to support a contestant.

Mercy went on to say that she’s busy with her life, busy with business and other things and as such, people shouldn’t miss her with using her time to pick a favourite housemate. According to her, the reality TV show is just a game and people should move on with their lives. She said;

“I still don’t know these people, I still don’t know them, so when I have time, I’ll do what I want to do… but don’t try to force me, don’t try to make me see.. You can’t force me to like you, like are you mad?! Are you crazy?”

Watch Video Below;

Stop Trying To Force Me To Support Anyone, I Don’t Know Them – Ex-BBN Winner, Mercy#BBNaija #BBNaijaLockdown pic.twitter.com/ZYePWpEfLw — Lailasnews.com (@Lailasnews_com) August 12, 2020