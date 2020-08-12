Stop Spending Money On A Girl Because You Want Her To Love You – Reno Omokri

Nigerian author and social media critic, Reno Omokri is back with his famous ‘Reno Nuggets’ and this time he advised men who spend money on a girl in exchange for love. The author stated that such men are just making the lady to be more greedy.

“Dear men,

No matter how much you water a dead plant, it wont produce flowers. Stop spending money on a girl because you want her to love you. That is not how love grows. You are only watering her greed. A girl that loves you will love you for you. ‪It is not love. It is a parasitic relationship! Emancipate yourself from financial chemistry!”, he tweeted

