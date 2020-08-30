South African Artiste Cassper Nyovest Hits 4 Million Followers On Instagram

Cassper Nyovest has always been on the top 10 SA musician with the highest number of followers on social media.

Aside that, he’s got a huge and loyal cult following on social media.

Taking to social media this Sunday, the rapper announced that his Instagram followers are now 4 million.

The rapper expressed gratitude for the support received.

“Thank you for keeping up with me. Stay tuned,” he captioned post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEglM5fgKUK/

Cassper is set to drop his 5th studio album , Any Minute Now on the 11th of September, and he’s released the tracklist, which has gotten most South Africans talking, because of the 3 international features, and the 2 dead legends on it, Pro Kid and HHP.

There are also other amazing features such as: Busiswa, Tellaman, Nadia Nakai, Samthing Soweto and a few others.