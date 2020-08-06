“Some One Once Called Me Miss Piggie!” – Actress Monalisa Chinda Speaks On Body Shaming

Nollywood actress Monalisa Chinda-Coker has revealed she has been body shamed before.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page to encourage her followers not to allow body shamers get to them, as whatever is said doesn’t define them.

She also revealed that someone once called her “miss piggie”, but it didn’t define her.

“Thunder thighs, big butts, Too fat, too skinny, too short, too tall, too white,, too black, too anything and too everything…

I have been there.. Body shaming et all.. Some one once called me miss piggie! But does that define me? NO! It defines that person!! Keep your head high and be the best you can be for the author and finisher of your faith…. After all we are all never enough… That is life…”