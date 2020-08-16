Some Of You Who Insulted Bambam And Teddy A Are Still Single – Actress Lilian Afegbai

Nollywood actress and former big brother Africa housemate, Lilian Afegbai has thrown a shade at people who insulted big brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ housemates, BamBam and Teddy A.

Lilian mocked those who are still single while Bambam and Teddy A are now married. Her shade came in reaction to Erica and Kiddwaya’s constant making up under the duvet, which has been criticized by some viewers of the show.

“Remember bambam and teddyA ? They are married and some of you who insulted her are still single 🤷🏽‍♀️ #BBNajia #BBNaijaLocdown” she wrote.

Recall that BamBam and Teddy A were mocked for having sex inside the toilet during the show’s 2018 season.