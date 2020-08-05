Some Men Don’t Want Their Girlfriends To Support Me So The Girls Don’t Level Up – Toke Makinwa

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has revealed the reason why some men stopped their girlfriends from supporting her.

According to the media personality, most men don’t want their women being fans of her because if these women follow her, they’ll be able to challenge their toxic masculinity.

Toke tweeted;

“Some of Ya”ll don’t want your girlfriends to level up so you’ll rather they don’t stan me cos once they do your toxic masculinity will be checked, they will see the light some day. cheers to you still”