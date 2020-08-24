Soares, Mari Sign Permanent Deals With Arsenal

Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari have joined Arsenal on a permanent basis following their successful loan spells in the second half of the 2019-20 campaign.

Soares joined on an initial six-month loan from Southampton in January, and although he struggled with injury initially he went on to make five Premier League appearances, scoring on his debut in the 4-0 win against Norwich in June.

Mari, meanwhile, moved to north London from Brazilian side Flamengo in January on an initial loan with an option to make the deal permanent – something the Gunners have decided to take up.

He has made just two Premier League appearances so far but will be hoping to make more of an impression next season, according to Daily Mirror.

A statement on Arsenal’s official website read, “We welcome both Pablo and Cedric to the club on a permanent basis and look forward to their continued contributions.

“Both deals are subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”