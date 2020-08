Snakehips & Jess Glynne serves the visuals for ‘Lie For You’ featuring Davido, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

British electronic music duo, Snakehips releases the official music video for “Lie For You” which features Nigerian international superstar, Davido alongside English singer, Jess Glynne and American rapper, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

The impressive record was self- produced by the duo, Snakehips. The video was created by Five Point Creations Production.

Check it out below and share your thoughts.

