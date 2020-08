Slizzy E unlocks Vector-assisted single tagged, ‘Oba’

Nigerian singer and rapper, Slizzy E has released his highly anticipated single “Oba,” which obviously eulogizes the god-king, Oba of Benin.

On the new record, he was assisted by one of Nigeria’s finest rappers, the highly skilled Vector. Produced by his regular partner Spurz Tunez, it serves as a follow up to his previous record, “Oluwa.”

Check it out below and share your thoughts.