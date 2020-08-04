Singer, Simi Apologises To LGBT Community For Homophobic Comments

Popular Nigerian songstress, Simi took to social media to apologize to the LGBT community following a “homophobic comment” she passed off in her YouTube show ‘Stoopid Sessions”.

The singer had said that homosexuality is not natural in the YouTube Show. Simi said “they (LGBT) say they’re born that way, but I haven’t seen any biological proof”.

However weeks after the comment ignited an outcry on social media, the singer has tendered an apology via a tweet she shared. Simi who stated that she understands what descrimination is as a woman, averred that no one deserves the hate the LGBT community is often shown. She also disclosed that she is learning.

Simi Wrote;