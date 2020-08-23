“She Deserves Credit” – Actor, Jude Chukwuka Praises Teni For Always Dressing Decently

Nigerian actor, Jude Chukwuka has praised popular Nigerian singer, Teni for always dressing decently unlike most of her female colleagues in the music industry.

The aged actor known for his signature bushy hairs and beards made this known in a recent post he shared on his Instagram page.

According to him, Teni has proven that upcoming female artistes don’t have to bare their skin to get to stardom.

Taking to his Instagram page, he uploaded a picture of Teni and wrote…

“I’m yet to see both the mainstream and social media give Teni her credit to have hit limelight without showing her cleavage or going half naked in her videos. Who says you can’t blow dressing decent?”

Recall that Jude Chukwuka came into major limelight after he sang one of Naira Marley’s songs and was gifted 1 million by the artiste.