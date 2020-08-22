Shame To Fame: Upcoming Artist Gets A Mega Record Deal After Being Shamed on Twitter

It all started with the upcoming music act tweeting a song with the twitter handle @iamanonymous9ja where he was begging to be signed, prompting notorious twitter user @ewawunmi to throw bants equating him to a low budget Lagbaja, even going as far as declaring he will never get a record deal.

See tweets below.

The ensuing uproar beamed a light on the act who in no time had record labels gunning for him.

Of which he has been offered a 5 million naira recording deal a car and apartment The singer joins the long list of people who have had life-changing moments on social media.

We sure can’t help but wish him well and below is one of his songs titled “Boys2men”