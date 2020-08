Seyi Shay returns with ‘Tuale’ featuring Ycee, Zlatan and Small Doctor

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Seyi Shay has released a brand new single entitled, “Tuale” featuring Ycee, Zlatan, and Small Doctor.

“Tuale” serves as Seyi Shay‘s debut single for the year, it comes shortly after she released the visuals for the King Promise-assisted “All I Ever Wanted.” Production credit goes to skilled beatsmith, Dr. Amir Aladdin.

