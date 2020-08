Seyi Shay hit the streets in ‘Tuale’ featuring Ycee, Zlatan and Small Doctor

Highly gifted Nigerian singer and songwriter, Seyi Shay releases the official music video for her latest output dubbed, “Tuale.”

On “Tuale,” Seyi Shay collaborates with ANBT frontier Ycee, Zanku Records kingpin Zlatan, and the street ambassador himself, Small Doctor. The video was directed by Mr. C.

Check it out below and share your thoughts.

DOWNLOAD AUDIO