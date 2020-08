Rexxie features Zlatan and Ladipoe on ‘O Por’ remix

Hit-making music producer, Rexxie collaborates with Zanku Records’ kingpin, Zlatan and Mavin Records’ Ladipoe on this remix of his buzzing record, “O Por.”

The record was produced by Rexxie himself, it comes after he dished out the “Afro Streets Vol. 1” extended play which was released back in April.

