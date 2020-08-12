Regina Daniels’ Mother, Rita Gets PDP Appointment

Rita Daniels has been appointed as the State Assistant Treasurer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State.

She took to her Instagram page to announce the good news and to appreciate the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as well as her son-in-law and politician, Prince Ned Nwoko for supporting her political ambition.

On her Instagram page, she wrote: “With a grateful heart, I Enyi Hon Rita Daniels Chukwuji sincerely appreciate all those who found me worthy to be the state Asst Treasurer.

“I pray that God grants me and all executives the strength to take the party forward.

“My appreciation goes to his Excellency Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for his fatherly support, to my local government, the Executive Chairman of Aniocha South (Chief Hon.Isaac Ozor Awuzia), Rt.Hon.Joan Mrapkor, Chief A C OKOCHA, our party Chairman (Olorogun Barr.Kingsley Esiso), Vice Chairman Delta North PDP (Moses Iduh), Chief Goddey Obi Nzete (Secretary PDP), Chief Sunday Onoriode (State Organising Secretary) just to mention but a few.

She also commended the leaders of PDP and local government leaders for the appointment.

“My appreciation goes to Prince Ned Nwoko, Commissioner for Information Mr Charles Aniagwu) Director of Protocol (Mr Ifeanyi Eboigbe) for their supports, to all the Leaders of our great party and leaders from my local government, to my ever supporting family, my supporters, friends, and wellwishers I love you all, Thanks and God bless,” her post added.