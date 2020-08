Fast rising artist Reejay who dropped his “Unbelievable “ Ep few months ago has against all odds taken the lead single off the project to Tv and radio stations.

According to him, it’s not enough to put out a project…what stands you out is the push and drive you give the project. Reejay dropped the Abula directed video to “Kpayan” a month ago and it’s doing good and encouraging numbers.

Watch “Kpayan” Official vido below: