Professor Folasade Ogunsola Confirmed As Acting VC

The interim chairman of University of Lagos Governing Council, Dr John Momoh along side other members of the council have confirmed Prof. Folasade Ogunsola as the acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

The Governing Council gave the approval at a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

The inauguration of the visitor’s panel will hold in Abuja on Wednesday.

There was jubilation at UNILAG on Monday when she emerged the acting VC at the emergency Senate meeting.

The Federal Government had, last week, asked UNILAG Senate to reconvene and nominate an acting VC following the crisis between the varsity’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Wale Babalakin, and Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

The FG also asked Babalakin and Ogundipe to recuse themselves from official duties, pending the outcome of the Special Visitation Panel set up by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

With her emergence, Ogunsola broke UNILAG’s 58-year record by becoming the first female to be appointed as an acting VC of the institution since it was founded in 1962