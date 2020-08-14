President Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan Set To Wed Fiance (Photos)

Hanan Buhari, one of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari, is set to tie the knot with her lover, Mohammed Turad.

According to reports, Hanan’s soon-to-be-husband, Mohammed Turad is a special adviser to former Lagos State governor and current Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola.

Turad is also the son of a former lawmaker, Alhaji Mahmud Sani Sha’aban, who represented Zaria in the House of Representatives from May 2003 to May 2007.

His father, Sha’aban was once a governorship candidate in Kaduna State under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria.

Their wedding has been scheduled to hold on September 4, 2020.

Checkout photos of her fiance below;