Politicians, Not Celebs, Owe The People – Actress, Etinosa

Actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has sounded a note of warnings, to fans and other members of the public who think they are entitled to gifts and other things from celebrities.

In an interview with Saturday Beats, she said, “I think it’s high time people started demanding more from their leaders. It is politicians, not celebrities, that owe society. An entertainer only owes people entertainment. They don’t owe you anything in their personal lives. As long as I am giving you quality entertainment, you shouldn’t come to me and say things like my skirt is too short or complain about whatever I do. Youths should hold their leaders accountable and put them on their toes. Rather, they would tell celebs to use their platforms to speak about ills in society. I think people should channel their frustrations through the right channels.”

On if she is ever tempted to tone down some of her controversial comments on social media, the actress insisted, “My friends say I shouldn’t speak on certain things because people may misunderstand me. But, that usually happens when hypocrites try to shy away from the truth. I believe social media is a place where I can relate with my fans, friends and families. I see it as a place where I can air my mind freely. Being a celebrity doesn’t mean I have to cage my mind. That way, one would miss out on the social media experience. As long as whatever I say is the truth, I am fine. I’m not trying to please anybody or being politically correct. Even Jesus Christ was killed for telling the truth, so I don’t mind.

“I’m not afraid of anybody or whatever comments are made on social media. Words don’t scare me, especially when I know the people saying them are not better than I am. Insults and misconceptions affect me because I’m human but I don’t let them change who I am.”

Idemudia also disagreed that Nollywood films dwell too much on voodoo and other fetish practices. She said, “Movies are usually based on happenings in society. If a filmmaker makes a movie about fetish things, it is most likely they saw it happen somewhere and wanted to tell the story. White people do drugs and shoot one another in their movies and nobody says anything. Why is it when Nigerians do ‘juju’ related films that it becomes a problem? I don’t subscribe to the school of thought that says movies like that portray our culture in a bad light. Rather, filmmakers do it because it’s happening in society.”